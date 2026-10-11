Gerald Meerschaert Announces Retirement After UFC Vegas 122

Long-time UFC fighter Gerald Meerschaert announced that he is retiring following a TKO loss at UFC Vegas 122.

Meerschaert was stopped in the second round by Julius Walker in a light heavyweight bout that was the featured prelim on the UFC Vegas 122 card.

It was Meerschaert’s sixth straight loss, and he retired from the UFC following the defeat.

Gerald Meerschaert Retires From the UFC

Speaking to UFC commentator Michael Bisping following the loss to Walker, Meerschaert took off his gloves and confirmed that he is retiring from mixed martial arts after a brilliant 60-fight MMA career.

“Yeah, I’ve had a good run, Michael. I set a couple records, I’ve did some things. Maybe 205, I should have done that a little earlier, but them boys are big up there, you know what I mean? Can’t fight forever. I’ve got some good opportunities to make money for my family and make a good living. I’ve had a hell of a time out here to perform for you guys. I can’t think of a better job. I’m going to miss you,” Meerschaert said.

Gerald Meerschaert Was a Finishing Machine

The 38-year-old Meerschaert began his pro MMA career in 2007 and finished his career with a 37-23 record, with 51 of those fights ending inside the distance.

Meerschaert won 35 fights by stoppage, including 29 submission wins. He owns the record for the most stoppage wins in UFC middleweight history with 12, and he has the record for the most submission wins in UFC middleweight history with 11.

He also won five Performance of the Night bonuses during his UFC career.

Meerschaert’s most notable victories include Edmen Shahbazyan, Dustin Stoltzfus, and Makhmud Muradov.

Overall, he had a really good UFC career, one where he set several records and made a ton of money doing so.

But after losing six straight fights and getting beaten down so badly by Walker, Meerschaert knew it was time to hang up his gloves, and now it’s time for him to move on to the next phase of his life.

We at Heavy thank “GM3” for all the great memories and wish him the best in retirement.