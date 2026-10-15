Paddy Pimblett: Ilia Topuria the Only UFC Fight That Makes Sense

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett said that the only fight that makes sense for him at the moment is a grudge match with Ilia Topuria.

Pimblett has not fought since a fast, first-round submission win over Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 329 in July. Topuria, meanwhile, is back to training following his shocking beatdown loss to Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC Freedom 250 in June, which was his first career defeat.

With most of the rest of the division’s top lightweights accounted for, Pimblett believes the only fight that makes sense for him next is Topuria.

Paddy Pimblett Wants Ilia Topuria Next

Speaking to All Out Fighting, Pimblett made it clear that he wants to fight Topuria next, and that no other lightweight opponent makes sense for him right now.

“I don’t know what’s happening at the minute. We’re gonna have to find out. My division’s, like, all fighters in my division could be booked up. It’s looking like it’s Charles (Oliveira) versus (Diego) Lopes for the BMF. And then it looks like Arman (Tsarukyan)‘s fighting Justin (Gaethje),” Pimblett said (via MMAMania.com).

“And then there’s only Ilia (Topuria) and Max (Holloway) all the way ranked above me. I think Max is fighting for Conor (McGregor), to have that trilogy. So it’s only Ilia left, really. So, we’ll have to see what happens next few months.”

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Paddy Pimblett Names Ideal Timeline for Return

Pimblett has fought twice so far in 2026. His first bout of the year came all the way back in January when he lost a unanimous decision to Gaethje in a failed attempt at becoming the interim UFC lightweight champion. Then, he returned in July at UFC 329 when he finished Saint Denis.

The Scouser is hoping to get one more fight in before 2026 ends, ideally against Topuria, but if that doesn’t happen, then he wants to take the first few months of 2027 off and return in March or April of next year.

“Never fighting in January ever again. March, April is the — if I don’t fight before the end of the year, it’ll be March, April,” Pimblett said.