Mike Malott Interested in Fighting Jack Della Maddalena Next

UFC welterweight contender Mike Malott says that he is interested in fighting Jack Della Maddalena for his next fight inside the Octagon.

Malott knocked out Joaquin Buckley with a knee in the main event of UFC Edmonton for the biggest win of his MMA career so far.

The 34-year-old Canadian is now 8-1 in the UFC and is riding a five-fight win streak, which should secure him a top-10-ranked opponent for his next fight.

Could that be a date against Della Maddalena, the former UFC welterweight champion?

Mike Malott Open to Jack Della Maddalena Fight

Speaking to reporters after UFC Edmonton, Malott was asked if he was open to fighting Della Maddalena, and he said that he was.

“Any of these (top-10) guys get me excited. I got my phone right here, so I’m waiting for the call. Hopefully it’s not for a couple of weeks. I want to just chill for a little bit,” Malott said.

The UFC announced it’s returning to Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on January 30, 2027, for UFC 336, and Malott said he wants to be on that card.

“I’m ready to defend Canada in the Octagon, so when they come back in January, expect me to be there,” Malott said.

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Jack Della Maddalena Looking to Bounce Back

Just as much as Malott is looking to keep winning big fights and continuing to move up the UFC welterweight ladder, Della Maddalena is looking to bounce back after two straight losses.

In May 2025, Della Maddalena had the biggest win of his MMA career when he defeated former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, to claim the promotion’s 170 lbs title.

However, Della Maddalena lost his belt in his first title defense when Islam Makhachev defeated him last November at UFC 322. Then, in his next fight, Della Maddalena suffered a crushing TKO loss to Carlos Prates at UFC Perth, so he badly needs to get a win to keep his place in the top 10.

Could that be against Malott? We’ll see, but on paper, it’s certainly a fight that makes sense between two of the UFC’s best welterweights.