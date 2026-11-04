Jack Della Maddalena Praises UFC 336 Co-Main Event Matchup

Former UFC welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena praised the matchmaking for the upcoming UFC 336 co-main event.

In the UFC 336 co-headliner, Carlos Prates meets Michael Morales for the UFC interim welterweight championship in what should be an amazing fight.

While UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev was supposed to fight Prates, the champ declined to fight at UFC 336, leading to the Prates vs. Morales fight, one that Della Maddalena loves.

Jack Della Maddalena Praises UFC 336 Matchmaking

Speaking to Bedtime MMA, Della Maddalena made it clear he loves the UFC 336 co-main event interim welterweight title fight, though he doesn’t know who will win it.

“I think it’s a great fight. I think it’s good for the division. I would think Prates is next in line, so I think it’s a good fight. It clears up the division, it shows who the No. 1 contender is, and it’s good timing. I don’t think Islam will probably fight until June next year, so it just slows it down. It’s good. It’s an incredible fight,” Della Maddalena said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“I don’t know who’s going to win. I feel like Prates probably has more tools to get the win, but Morales is a big, powerful guy with a different sort of size. So I think it’ll be an interesting fight.”

Who Will Jack Della Maddalena Fight Next?

Meanwhile, Della Maddalena — the former UFC welterweight champion himself — has not been booked for his next outing since taking a brutal knockout loss to Prates at UFC Perth back in May.

The former champ took a much-needed break after back-to-back losses to Prates and Makhachev, but he is currently back in the gym training and getting ready for his next fight.

Della Maddalena has mentioned that he is interested in potentially fighting rising Canadian welterweight star Mike Malott, but we do not yet know what the UFC wants to do with either of these fighters.

Either way, look for Della Maddalena to get back into the Octagon sometime in the new year and get a big fight his next time out despite losing his last two fights in the UFC.