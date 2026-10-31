Jean Silva Chooses UFC Featherweight GOAT

UFC featherweight contender Jean Silva provided his choice for who he thinks the GOAT of the 145 lbs weight class is.

In the wake of UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski’s destructive TKO win over Movsar Evloev at UFC 333, there has been plenty of online discussion about Volkanovski’s place as the GOAT of 145 lbs, with many believing he has surpassed Jose Aldo as the best fighter in featherweight history.

Silva, though, doesn’t agree, and he doesn’t think Volkanovski would, either.

Jean Silva Says Jose Aldo Is UFC Featherweight GOAT

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Silva said that he thinks Aldo is the UFC featherweight GOAT and explained his reasoning.

“I would say Jose Aldo. We’re talking about 10 years undefeated and being a champion. That has a lot of weight, and I think that Volk would agree. If there is someone who has the authority and the experience to say this, it’s Volkanovski himself, and I think he would say it,” Silva said (via MMAjunkie.com).

Featherweight GOAT Is a Matter of Personal Choice

While Silva believes that Aldo is the featherweight GOAT, plenty of others believe that it is Volkanovski. There are also people out there who think that Max Holloway is the best to ever do it, and there may be a small contingent of fans who think it’s Conor McGregor.

Ultimately, it’s up to you what you think matters the most when it comes to defining who the featherweight GOAT is, but Silva’s insistence that Aldo’s lengthy body of work is so important to the debate is one that is totally fair.

That being said, while Aldo is retired from fighting now, Volkanovski is still active and competing, so he has plenty of time to add to his already amazing resume and make it a more obvious discussion that he’s the GOAT at 145 lbs.

In the end, both Aldo and Volkanovski are two of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, and regardless of who you think the GOAT at 145 lbs is, both men are certainly up there when it comes to the best fighter who has ever fought at featherweight.