Jean Silva Opens as Favorite Over Alexander Volkanovski

Perhaps surprisingly, Jean Silva has opened up as the betting favorite for a fight against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

After Volkanovski beat Movsar Evloev in the main event of UFC 333, most people assume that Silva will be next in line to fight for the promotion’s 145 lbs belt.

With the fight likely to happen next, Silva was opened up as the favorite to take it, with odds that will make you scratch your head, given Volkanovski’s standout performance against Evloev at UFC 333.

Jean Silva vs. Alexander Volkanovski Odds

Check out the Silva vs. Volkanovski opening betting odds below.

Jean Silva -150

Alexander Volkanovski +130

Now, remember to keep in mind these are only opening betting odds, meaning that they are likely to shift around, especially given that, based on the immediate reaction to them on social media, people are confused about why the oddsmakers opened Volkanovski as the underdog given his performance against Evloev.

That being said, it does show you how much respect the bookies have for Silva, who is far younger than Volkanovski and cannot only hurt the champ on the feet, but also submit him on the ground, making this a very intriguing UFC featherweight title fight if this is indeed what the promotion is planning next.

Will Jean Silva vs. Alexander Volkanovski Happen Next?

So, the question now is, will the UFC book Silva vs. Volkanovski for the UFC featherweight title?

There is certainly a good argument that this should be the next title fight at 145 lbs given Silva’s recent form, with wins over Jose Delgado and Arnold Allen in 2026, but it will ultimately depend on what the UFC wants to do.

If they feel that Silva is the fighter deserving of the title shot, then he will get it. But the UFC matchmakers may be waiting to see what happens at UFC Qatar next month when Aljamain Sterling fights Kevin Vallejos. Depending on what happens in that fight, the winner of that bout could be next.

We’ll have to wait and see what the UFC does, but Silva has a good chance of fighting for the belt in 2027.