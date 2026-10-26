Jean Silva Sends Warning to Alexander Volkanovski After UFC 333

UFC featherweight contender Jean Silva sent a warning to UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski after UFC 333.

Volkanovski beat Movsar Evloev via second-round TKO in the main event of UFC 333 to once again successfully defend his featherweight belt.

Next up for the champion could be a matchup against Silva, who has made it clear that he wants the next title shot at 145 lbs.

Jean Silva Sends Warning to the Champ

Taking to his social media after UFC 333, Silva — who was cageside in Abu Dhabi watching Volkanovski take out Evloev — congratulated the champion and then called for a fight against him.

“Great job legend @alexvolkanovski , i’m next,” Silva wrote on his Instagram.

Will Jean Silva Get the Title Shot?

Although it certainly makes sense for Silva to get the next crack at Volkanovski’s belt based on his last two fights, wins over Arnold Allen and Jose Delgado, it’s not a guarantee that he gets the next featherweight title shot, as Volkanovski’s coach, Joe Lopez, said after the fight that he doesn’t feel like Silva is worthy of fighting for the title.

“Jean Silva makes a lot of noise and he’s a great fighter, but I don’t think he’s earned the spot. There’s a lot of guys in front of him that have done a lot better, like Aljo himself is up on the rankings and is a more formidable contender than Jean Silva. Look, he’s a powerful dude and that’s all he’s got. If he catches you with one of his punches, he obviously can knock you out. But watching what Diego (Lopes) did to him on the ground and just mauled him, if Alex got him to the ground, it’ll be over. There’s no questions asked,” Lopez said.

So, will Silva get the title shot, or will it go to the winner of Aljamain Sterling vs. Kevin Vallejos at UFC Qatar instead? Right now, it’s too early to say what the UFC matchmakers plan on doing. But Silva is no doubt going to continue to try and chirp Volkanovski as much as he can to get his attention and the fight.