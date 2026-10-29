Jean Silva Not Thrilled About Team Volkanovski’s Comments

UFC featherweight Jean Silva isn’t thrilled about Team Volkanovski’s recent comments about him not deserving a title shot at 145 lbs.

Silva was in attendance at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski’s successful title defense against Movsar Evloev at UFC 333.

Silva, who has won his last two fights, believes he should be next in line to fight for featherweight gold, but Volkanovski’s coach, Joe Lopez, recently said that he doesn’t think Silva deserves the opportunity.

Understandably, the Brazilian heard those comments, and he’s not thrilled.

Jean Silva Upset With Team Volkanovski

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Silva made it clear that he’s not happy with Team Volkanovski’s comments about him not deserving a featherweight title shot.

“As I said before, I do not accept someone saying that I’m not the most deserving or that I don’t deserve (a title shot), I accept people not wanting to face me but not to say ‘You are not the most deserving for this title.’ I know I’m dangerous, I know I’m a risk to every single fighter, the UFC just had a voting with the fans and it was public about who should be next and I got that nod, so fans agree that I should be next. I question this a little bit because Volk said my name he said I should be next, he’s praised me, and then his coach comes out, so there’s a bit of a disconnect there. I wouldn’t be surprised if he comes out after this interview from Lopez and says, ‘No, Silva should be next,’” Silva said (via Bloody Elbow).

Who Will Get The Featherweight Title Shot?

While Silva is very deserving of fighting for featherweight gold, it feels like the UFC is going to wait and see what happens at UFC Qatar between Aljamain Sterling and Kevin Vallejos before deciding who should fight for the UFC featherweight title.

Ultimately, Silva could win the title shot lottery at 145 lbs, but it will be up to the UFC matchmakers to decide, with Volkanovski himself likely having some say in the matter.