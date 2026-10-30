Joe Pyfer vs. Bo Nickal UFC Cleveland Betting Odds Revealed

The betting odds for the upcoming middleweight bout at UFC Cleveland between Joe Pyfer and Bo Nickal have been revealed.

Pyfer and Nickal were originally set to meet at UFC 335 on December 12 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

However, Nickal recently broke the news that his fight against Pyfer has been moved to UFC Cleveland in February, although no date or venue has been revealed yet.

Joe Pyfer vs. Bo Nickal Betting Odds

Per FightOdds.io, here are the opening betting odds for Pyfer vs. Nickal at UFC Cleveland.

Joe Pyfer -200

Bo Nickal +169

Joe Pyfer vs. Bo Nickal Early Thoughts

This fight between Pyfer and Nickal should be a fantastic matchup between two of the best middleweights on the UFC roster, each of whom is trying to break through and become a top contender in their weight class as they each chase down UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland and his belt.

Pyfer is coming off a destructive TKO win over former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC Seattle in March that cemented his place as one of the top middleweights in the sport today. He had been connected to a summertime middleweight matchup against Caio Borralho, but that fight never materialized and, instead, he was booked to face Nickal at UFC 335, though this bout will now take place at UFC Cleveland instead.

As for Nickal, he is coming off a brutal KO win over Kyle Daukas at UFC Freedom 250, and before that, a nasty head-kick KO win over Rodolfo Vieira at UFC 322, as he has shown huge improvements in his striking in recent fights. We all know that Nickal is about as elite a wrestler as there is in mixed martial arts, so the fact that he has now added a dangerous striking attack to his game makes him one of the best fighters in the world at his weight class.

The winner of this Pyfer vs. Nickal UFC Cleveland fight will surely put themselves in position to fight for the UFC middleweight belt by the end of 2027, so this should be an awesome matchup given the high stakes.