Joe Rogan Explains Why UFC Fighters Should Play Basketball

UFC commentator Joe Rogan shared an interesting theory about why MMA fighters should play the sport of basketball.

UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane is known to play basketball, even getting some 1-one-1 work in the gym this summer with Minnesota Timberwolves superstar and fellow Frenchman Rudy Gobert.

According to Rogan, Gane, who is one of the most athletic specimens in the UFC today, is an example of why playing basketball can help UFC fighters improve their MMA games.

Joe Rogan on Why UFC Fighters Should Play Basketball

On “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, Rogan explained why he thinks MMA fighters should play basketball, pointing to Gane as an example of how it can help.

“(Ciryl Gane) has changed my thoughts on bases for sports entry. He’s a Muay Thai fighter but here’s the point, he played basketball, this is why. I think basketball is a huge factor, for big athletes in particular, if you can play good at basketball, the thing about being good at basketball is that you have to change directions constantly, you’re constantly changing direction, it’s all about movement, that’s huge with striking,” Rogan said (via Bloody Elbow).

“When you can get a guy as big as Ciryl Gane, he’s 250lbs but moves like a cat, and I think a big part of that is that he spent so much time (playing basketball), it’s like plyometrics, you’re doing constant plyometrics when playing basketball, plus it’s hand-eye coordination and you’re moving the ball when moving back and forward. Footwork in conjunction with the movement of your hands.”

Play

Joe Rogan Says Soccer Can Help

In addition to basketball, Rogan thinks soccer can also help MMA fighters.

“I think there’s something legitimate to that as a base because you’re constantly jumping. Soccer is another one, soccer is a tremendous base for MMA because those guys have great cardio and their legs are strong, they can constantly move back and forward without getting tired. It’s a huge factor. If you can get that kind of movement, and most people don’t have that kind of movement, like elite basketball movement,” Rogan said.