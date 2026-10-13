Jon Jones Predicts Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit at UFC 334

UFC legend Jon Jones shared his prediction for the upcoming UFC heavyweight bout at UFC 334 between champion Ciryl Gane and rival Josh Hokit.

UFC 334 takes place on November 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. Gane, who was recently promoted to undisputed UFC heavyweight champion after Tom Aspinall vacated his title due to an eye injury, will battle the undefeated former NFL player Hokit for the belt.

Hokit, by the way, is a teammate of Jones at Jackson Wink MMA Academy in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Jon Jones Predicts UFC 334’s Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit

Speaking to “The Schmo,” Jones shared his prediction for how the Gane vs. Hokit UFC heavyweight title bout at UFC 334 will go.

“Josh looks great right now. He’s doing a great job, obviously he’s coached by some of the best in the world. I’ve always supported wrestlers and backed wrestlers. It’s interesting for me because I have Gable (Steveson), and there are words that are being spoke back-and-forth. It’s awkward, but deep down, behind Gable, I’m supporting all the guys,” Jones said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“I want to see everyone go on and live healthy lifestyles and do great things in business and family, so I’m really rooting for everybody. I’d be lying if I didn’t say that the more people Ciryl Gane beats, it really just shows the specialness of our family and our team. So my prediction is that I believe Hokit very well could win, but I’d be lying if I didn’t say that it doesn’t make our brand look great when Ciryl Gane beats people. So may the best man win.”

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Jon Jones Shares Thoughts on UFC 335’s Alex Pereira vs. Sergei Pavlovich

In addition to sharing his prediction for the Gane vs. Hokit fight at UFC 334, Jones also shared his thoughts on a five-round heavyweight bout at UFC 335 between former two-division UFC champion Alex Pereira and knockout artist Sergei Pavlovich, though he stopped short of making a prediction.

“The Alex that showed up at the last fight was hesitant and maybe second guessing himself, so I don’t really know. I actually thought Pereira would put on a much greater challenge against Ciryl Gane, so it’s hard for me to say how Sergei and Alex is going to shake. But I will be watching, that’s for sure, and again, I hate to give you cliche answers, but may the best man win,” Jones said.

UFC 335 takes place on December 12 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event of the card is a five-round UFC BMF title fight between champion Charles Oliveira and fan favorite Diego Lopes.

The winner of the Pereira vs. Pavlovich fight seems likely to fight the winner of Gane vs. Hokit sometime in 2027, as the UFC heavyweight division is finally moving along again after being stalled out due to Aspinall’s eye injury preventing the title from being defended for the past year, though Aspinall could get an immediate title shot next year if and when he’s cleared to compete again.