Joselyne Edwards Thrilled to Be Backup for UFC 334 Title Fight

UFC women’s bantamweight contender Joselyne Edwards said that she is thrilled to be the backup fighter for the upcoming UFC 334 co-main event.

The UFC 334 co-headliner features UFC women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison against Amanda Nunes. As they often do with title fights, the UFC has called upon Edwards to be the backup fighter just in case anything happens to either Harrison or Nunes.

It’s a role that Edwards says she’s happy to fill.

Joselyne Edwards Comments on UFC 334 Backup Fighter Status

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com, Edwards commented on her status as the backup fighter for the UFC 334 co-main event.

“Who else? No other girl has done what I’ve done with my winning streak. I’m winning, and winning decisively – knockouts, finishes. I said, ‘If not me, who else? I don’t see any other option. … I don’t wish anyone bad. If the fight doesn’t happen, ok, but the winner has to fight me. I don’t wish for any of them to get injured, but if they can’t fight, I’ll be there, ready. Whoever wishes bad on someone, that comes back to you,” Edwards said.

Joselyne Edwards Likely Gets Next Title Shot

The fact that Edwards is the backup fighter for this UFC 334 co-main event title fight shows how high the promotion is on her, and for good reason, as the Panama native has won five straight fights inside the Octagon, including four wins by stoppage.

The UFC matchmakers love when fighters finish fights, so they must love the fact that Edwards is putting women away in a weight class where there aren’t as many finishes as there are in other divisions, as typically there is a lower finishing rate in the UFC women’s weight classes.

With that in mind, look for Edwards to be next in line to fight for the belt against the winner of Harrison vs. Nunes, or perhaps she is in line for a vacant title fight if Harrison retires if she wins and vacates the belt after the fight, as she has suggested that she may walk away from the sport due to all of the injuries she’s suffered.