Josh Hokit Trolls Alexander Volkov for Recent Dana White Snub

UFC heavyweight contender Josh Hokit trolled divisional rival Alexander Volkov after his recent snub by UFC president Dana White.

Volkov has made it clear that he wants to fight for the UFC heavyweight title, but White and the matchmakers instead gave the next opportunity to Hokit, who fights UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane for the belt at UFC 334.

That led to Volkov going to the UFC 333 press conference and asking a question to White from the crowd about why he’s not fighting for the belt, though it didn’t appear that White recognized who he was.

In Hokit’s opinion, the fact that White didn’t seem to recognize Volkov says it all.

Josh Hokit Trolls Alexander Volkov After Viral Dana White Incident

Speaking to MMA legend Jorge Masvidal, Hokit trolled Volkov for not getting the heavyweight title shot by suggesting that White has no idea who he is.

“You got people complaining with 20 fights in the UFC asking Dana White for a title shot, and Dana doesn’t even know who they are… I have four bonuses in four fights. I’m here to give them something to judge,” Hokit said.

Josh Hokit Has a Point

While Volkov won’t want to hear it, Hokit seems to have a point here, as it’s true that he got the attention of White and landed the next title shot at heavyweight, not Volkov.

Hokit has only been in the UFC for a year, but he is 4-0 in the promotion with three knockout wins, and his only decision victory was arguably the 2026 UFC Fight of the Year against Curtis Blaydes in what was an absolute slugfest between two of the heaviest hitters in the heavyweight division in one of the most brutal heavyweight bouts we have ever seen in MMA history.

Volkov, meanwhile, has been in the UFC for a decade, but he hasn’t fought for the undisputed heavyweight belt yet despite having so many wins. So, he definitely needs to do something different to get his long-awaited title shot, and perhaps he can take a page out of Hokit’s book when it comes to his mic skills.