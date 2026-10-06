Alexander Volkov Predicts Upcoming UFC Heavyweight Fights

UFC heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov shared his prediction for two important upcoming bouts in his weight class.

At UFC 334 in November, newly crowned UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane defends his title for the first time against rising star Josh Hokit. Then, at UFC 335 in December, former two-division UFC champion Alex Pereira looks to earn his first win in the heavyweight division against KO artist Sergei Pavlovich.

Volkov, meanwhile, takes on Rizvan Kuniev at UFC 333 later this month.

Alexander Volkov Predicts Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit

Speaking to Helen Yee, Volkov shared his prediction for the UFC heavyweight title bout at UFC 334 between the champion, Gane, and the challenger, Hokit.

“This sport is unpredictable. Everybody has a chance to win. Of course, Ciryl Gane has more chances to win, speaking seriously about it. But it’s never predictable, never. I can bet on Ciryl Gane. For me, the best way is if Josh Hokit wins and I win my fight, and we meet in a title fight; for me, it will be an easier fight, an easier title shot. I see my fight with Josh Hokit — sorry, Josh Hokit — I don’t want to say something bad about you; you’re a nice guy. This is an easy way, but I don’t know what’s going to happen. But yeah, we probably should bet on Gane,” Volkov said.

Alexander Volkov Predicts Alex Pereira vs. Sergei Pavlovich

As well, Volkov shared his prediction for the heavyweight slugfest at UFC 335 between Pereira and Pavlovich.

“It will be a very awesome press conference with both of them. One of them will say, ‘We’ll see,’ and the other one will say, ‘Chama.’ But I see Alex Pereira going on a losing streak because it’s a very hard matchup for him, especially because Pavlovich punches very hard,” Volkov said.

With former UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall now out of the title picture after vacating his belt due to eye injuries, the UFC heavyweight division is once again rolling, with three great fights — Gane vs. Hokit, Pereira vs. Pavlovich, and Volkov vs. Kuniev — all coming up in the next two months.