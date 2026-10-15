Josh Hokit Claps Back at UFC Announcer Bruce Buffer

UFC heavyweight contender Josh Hokit clapped back at Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer over his recent comments.

Buffer recently said that while he knows that Hokit is a good UFC fighter, he’s not a fan of him for some of the outlandish things that he’s said inside and outside the Octagon.

Hokit saw what Buffer had to say about him, and let’s just say that he wasn’t exactly thrilled.

Josh Hokit Claps Back at Bruce Buffer

Taking to his social media, Hokit reacted to Buffer’s comments.

“I talk trash in the Octagon, but guys on this roster have actual criminal records and rape charges. I have no criminal record, yet I’m not classy enough? You realize we are in the gladiator business, right? Should men who try to kill other men, really be your role model? lol,” Hokit wrote on his X.

I talk trash in the Octagon, but guys on this roster have actual criminal records and rape charges. I have no criminal record, yet I'm not classy enough? 😂You realize we are in the gladiator business, right? Should men who try to kill other men, really be your role model? lol https://t.co/iWPnayxCBV — The Incredible Hok (@Josh_HokitUFC) October 14, 2026

What’s Next for Josh Hokit?

While Hokit’s big mouth has landed him in hot water with Buffer and with UFC president Dana White in the past, he is still winning fights inside the Octagon, and that’s the most important thing that he’s doing right now when it comes to his MMA career.

For his next fight, Hokit is set to take on UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 334, which takes place on November 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. This will be Hokit’s first UFC title shot, and it’s well deserved as he’s gone on an epic run ever since joining the promotion just last year.

In 2026 alone, Hokit is 3-0 in the UFC with TKO wins over Denzel Freeman and Derrick Lewis and a decision win over Curtis Blaydes in a Fight of the Night candidate. In addition, he has a knockout win over Max Gimenis from his UFC debut in 2025, so overall, he’s 4-0 in the Octagon with three finishes.

Now 10-0 in his mixed martial arts career, Hokit is a former NFL player who has made a quick splash in the UFC, and he is now one more fight away from achieving the ultimate goal in the UFC heavyweight division.