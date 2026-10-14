Bruce Buffer Shares True Thoughts on UFC Star Josh Hokit

UFC Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer shared his true thoughts on heavyweight star Josh Hokit, admitting he’s not a fan of his antics.

Hokit returns to the Octagon at UFC 334 on November 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, when he goes up against UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane for the belt.

Buffer will be the one announcing Hokit into the Octagon that night, and while he will do his job to the best of his ability, like he always does, he can’t help but admit he’s not a fan of the controversial heavyweight.

Bruce Buffer Not a Fan of Josh Hokit

Speaking to Kick streamer N3on, Buffer admitted that he’s not a fan of Hokit due to the things he said about Michelle Obama at the UFC White House card in June, though the long-time UFC Octagon announcer admitted that Hokit is a good fighter.

“He can fight, but I don’t like what he talks about, I think he’s disrespectful… The things he said at the White House, I’m sorry, I didn’t appreciate that…” Buffer said.

Josh Hokit Gets Heavyweight Title Shot at UFC 333

At UFC 333 in November, Hokit will get his chance to fight for a UFC belt for the first time when he takes on Gane.

It’s a fight that Hokit is not supposed to win, as he is the betting favorite entering the bout against Gane, the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion who has far more experience in championship fights.

That being said, Hokit is undefeated in his MMA career, and he has looked fantastic during his UFC career so far, including impressive wins in 2026 alone against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 327 in a Fight of the Year candidate and over Derrick Lewis at UFC Freedom 250 in a fight that garnered him this title shot.

But while his fights have gotten him this title shot, his mouth has mostly only served to get him in trouble, yet not enough that UFC president Dana White and the matchmakers had no choice but to give him the title shot, as they felt he was most deserving of it.