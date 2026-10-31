Joshua Van Open to Petr Yan UFC Superfight

UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van revealed that he is open to a superfight against UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan.

Yan is the best MMA fighter in the world at 125 lbs while Yan is the best in the world at 135 lbs. So, could these two potentially meet up for a superfight between two of the most exciting strikers in the game?

Van says yes.

Joshua Van Eyeing Petr Yan Superfight

Speaking on “Outta Pocket with RGIII,” Van said that he’s a fan of Yan and would welcome a fight between the two boxing-based UFC champions.

“That would be ideal (to fight Petr Yan for a second belt), right? Petr Yan is someone I really watched when I first came into the game because I really like his style and we kind of have the same style, so I really watched him,” Van said (via Bloody Elbow).

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UFC Fans Would Love This Superfight

There is no doubt a Van vs. Yan superfight would be a bucket-list MMA fight for all fans of the sport, as both of these men are savages who love to go out there and bang with their opponents to the crowd’s delight.

Van is still young in the game as he’s only 25, but he’s been making a strong run in the UFC flyweight division and is coming off back-to-back title defenses over Alexander Pantoja and Tatsuro Taira, proving he’s the best in the world at 125 lbs. Next up for Van is a title defense at UFC 336 against long-time rival Manel Kape.

As for Yan, he is coming off back-to-back wins over Merab Dvalishvili, and many fans believe that he has now cemented himself as the best to ever do it at 135 lbs. Yan still has rematches against Sean O’Malley and Song Yadong that he has to take care of, but if he gets past those men, perhaps he would welcome a superfight against Van, as that would be an absolutely amazing fight that every MMA fan would love to see.

It’s a pipe dream for sure, but it’s fun to think about a Van vs. Yan super fight.