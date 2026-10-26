Manel Kape Sends Stern Warning to Joshua Van

UFC flyweight contender Manel Kape sent a stern warning to UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van ahead of their upcoming title fight.

The UFC recently announced that Van will defend his title against Kape in the main event of UFC 336, which takes place on January 30, 2027, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Ahead of their big grudge match, Kape sent a stern warning to his long-time rival.

Manel Kape Warns Joshua Van

Taking to his social media, Kape made sure to let Van know that he’s coming for him.

“You better spend time working on that defense, kid, or ask the UFC to let u wear a helmet. You have my permission. Cuz I’m coming to do some serious damage to that pea head,” Kape wrote on his X.

You better spend time working on that defense, kid, or ask the UFC to let u wear a helmet. You have my permission 🫡 Cuz I’m coming to do some serious damage to that pea head. https://t.co/22VPzgzRwp — Manel Kape (@ManelKape) October 26, 2026

Who Wins the UFC Flyweight Title at UFC 336?

The headliner of UFC 336 should be an absolutely incredible fight between Kape and Van, who are two of the most exciting fighters in the sport right now.

Kape is coming off four straight knockout wins to earn his crack at gold, while Van has won eight straight fights inside the Octagon, including two successful title defenses in 2026 against Tatsuro Taira and Alexandre Pantoja.

While Van has looked outstanding lately, he has been knocked out before in the UFC by Charles Johnson two years ago, and Kape obviously is going to come and try to take off his head when the two rivals meet at UFC 336.

This won’t be an easy fight at all for Van, as Kape is one of the most dangerous strikers that the UFC flyweight division has ever seen.

That being said, you can say the same thing for Kape, as Van is an incredible fighter in his own right, and he is going to do everything in his power to go out there and cement his place as the best flyweight fighter in the world once again.

We’ll see what happens when these two clash at UFC 336, but either way, it should be an absolutely amazing fight between two of the most exciting strikers on the UFC roster today.