Justin Gaethje Opens as Betting Favorite Over Alex Volkanovski

UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje has opened up as the betting favorite for a potential superfight against Alex Volkanovski.

In the wake of Volkanovski’s successful UFC featherweight title defense at UFC 333 over Movsar Evloev, the Aussie has made it clear that he is open and willing to move up to lightweight and fight Gaethje in a potential double retirement fight between the two UFC champions.

If the UFC books that fight, then Gaethje will be the betting favorite to emerge victorious.

Justin Gaethje Favored to Beat Alex Volkanovski

Per FightOdds.io, Gaethje has opened up as a -200 favorite over Volkanovski, who opened as a +170 underdog.

Justin Gaethje -200

Alex Volkanovski +170

Will the UFC Book Justin Gaethje vs. Alex Volkanovski?

Volkanovski has mentioned several times in the past few weeks that he is open to fighting Gaethje next, and he made it clear after he beat Evloev that this is the fight he’s hoping the UFC books for both him and Gaethje, two 38-year-old veterans of the sport who are UFC champions in their respective weight classes.

If the UFC did book this fight, it would be an amazing matchup between two of the best fighters in the world, regardless of weight classes. Both fighters have also spoken about potentially retiring, so what better fight to have than booking a matchup between these two with both belts on the line?

Gaethje is coming off an epic TKO win over Ilia Topuria at UFC Freedom 250 in June that was one of the biggest upset wins of all time, but he hasn’t made it clear whether or not he plans on fighting again, as his hands were injured in that fight and he isn’t sure if he wants to step back into the Octagon again.

Truthfully, though, if Gaethje does end up fighting one more time, then it makes more sense for him to pursue a superfight against Volkanovski than it does to fight someone like No. 1 lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan, as a matchup against Volkanovski would be a true legacy matchup between two of the very best mixed martial artists to ever do it.