Valentina Shevchenko Explains Giving up UFC Flyweight Title

Former UFC women’s flyweight title Valentina Shevchenko explained why she decided to give up the 125 lbs belt.

Shevchenko vacated the UFC women’s flyweight belt last month due to a long-term injury, which led to a vacant title bout between Natalia Silva and Wang Cong at UFC 332, which Silva won by unanimous decision.

We had previously heard from Shevchenko’s coach about the reasons why she gave up her belt, and now we have heard from the fighter herself.

Valentina Shevchenko Explains Giving up UFC Title

In a text message to Ariel Helwani, Shevchenko explained why she decided to give up her belt and let the division move on while she is out with an injury.

“It was not an easy decision to make. I care a lot about my division. I wanted to be active and the belt to be in the game. I couldn’t be 100% for October. Needing more time for proper recovery. I plan to come back in 2027,” Shevchenko said.

Will Valentina Shevchenko Get a Title Shot Upon Return?

With Shevchenko out for the foreseeable future, the divsion can move on without her — for now, at least, as she may get an immediate title shot upon her return to the Octagon next year.

Right now, Silva just won the belt, so she will likely take a bit of time off to enjoy it. When she comes back, Silva will likely make her first UFC women’s flyweight title defense against Alexa Grasso in a rematch, or potentially the winner of the upcoming Erin Blanchfield vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius fight at UFC Edmonton.

However, given Shevchenko’s incredible resume inside the Octagon, she should absolutely get a title shot whenever she returns to the cage next year.

It was noble of Shevchenko to give up her belt so the rest of the women’s flyweights could try to achieve their dreams and goals in the sport while she is out. We have seen champions in other weight classes sit on their titles for years with injuries, but not Shevchenko. So, when she does come back next year, she should get an immediate title shot.