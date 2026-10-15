Khamzat Chimaev vs. Brendan Allen Pitched by Robert Whittaker

Former UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev should fight Brendan Allen next, according to UFC legend Robert Whittaker.

Chimaev has not fought since a split-decision loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 328 in May, where he lost his belt at 185 lbs. Allen, meanwhile, has won four straight fights and recently beat Christian Leroy Duncan by submission at UFC Vegas 122, a stoppage win that should earn him a top-five opponent next.

Cue Chimaev.

Robert Whittaker Stumps for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Brendan Allen

Speaking on the “MMArcade Podcast,” Whittaker suggested that Chimaev vs. Allen is a fight that makes sense for both men.

“A curious matchup looking at it here that I would like to see would be Brendan Allen vs. Khamzat Chimaev because I think he negates the reach a bit, I think Brendan Allen’s more accomplished on the feet, but also his jiu-jitsu game might throw a spanner in the works in Chimaev’s dominant top control game,” Whittaker said (via MMAFighting.com).

With Allen wanting a step up in competition, and with Chimaev currently not booked for a fight, this matchup pitch by Whittaker is a sensible one that the UFC matchmakers should truly consider booking given the availability of both men right now. Plus, the winner of this bout could be in line for a title shot at 185 lbs, so it would serve as a middleweight title eliminator.

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Robert Whittaker Likes Dricus du Plessis vs. Gregory Rodrigues

With Whittaker matching up Chimaev vs. Allen next, another middleweight bout that the former champ fancies is a matchup between Dricus du Plessis vs. Gregory Rodrigues, one that he thinks would be absolutely electric for the fans to watch.

“Doesn’t Dricus vs. Robocop sound way better? It’ll be a beautiful slugfest at the highest level and that is something I want to tune in for. Neither guy is winning from that fight, they’re going to have to really whack it out,” Whittaker said.

Both du Plessis and Rodrigues are coming off impressive wins over Kamaru Usman and Anthony Hernandez, respectively, so this is another middleweight bout pitched by Whittaker that makes a lot of sense.