MMA Legend Will ‘Bet the House’ on Movsar Evloev at UFC 333

Jorge Masvidal says that he will “bet the house” on Movsar Evloev to beat UFC featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 333.

Evloev, who is 20-0 in his MMA career and 10-0 in the UFC, is at about even odds to dethrone Volkanovski at UFC 333, which takes place on October 24 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Masvidal, a teammate of Evloev’s at American Top Team, plans on making a big bet on the Russian to win the UFC featherweight title.

Jorge Masvidal Says Movsar Evloev Will Beat Alexander Volkanovski

Speaking on the “Deep Waters” podcast, Masvidal revealed that he will “bet the house” on Evloev to beat Volkanovski at UFC 333.

“He’s improved a lot since his last, and not just in his offensive-defensive wrestling and striking, but just overall game as an MMA fighter. You don’t know when he’s going to take a shot, you don’t know when he’s going to punch you in the face, his clinch has gotten amazing, too. So, I’m going to have to say it. I’m going to bet the house on him,” Masvidal said (via MMAjunkie.com).

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Jorge Masvidal Explains What Makes Movsar Evloev So Good

Masvidal, who has seen Evloev training firsthand at ATT for several years now, has seen massive improvements in his overall MMA game, and he believes the 32-year-old Russian can surprise the 38-year-old Aussie Volkanovski en route to capturing the UFC featherweight championship.

“Movsar, his endurance is so good, and he’s so sticky that even when the guys get to their feet, they don’t get to break away clean. He’s right back in on a shot again. So, he has that double tap button where you’re almost away from him, but he’ll just re-engage either with a strong body lock or right back into the leg, and just wear on you, wear on you, and get that takedown. I think that’s going to happen with Volk. With Movsar’s athleticism, too, I don’t think Volk is just going to be able to get up and cut free,” Masvidal said.

“I think he’s going to have a dog fight on his hands every time he gets taken down. … Movsar is one of the strongest guys, period, at 145. It does not fade. His grip, when he goes like this (squeezes), you go, ‘Oh man, this guy is so strong,’ I’m hoping he fades. No, he stays the exact same the whole way, and that’s what I’m really betting on to really wear down Volk with the age, with the wear, the tear on his body already.”

While Masvidal is correct to point out that Volkanovski is an older fighter who has been through so many wars during his UFC career, he also has far more experience in championship fights, and that could come into play in this bout.

But in Masvidal’s view, getting even-money odds on an undefeated fighter who has been improving rapidly is something he can’t pass up, and that’s why he plans to bet the house on Evloev to win the belt.