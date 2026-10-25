Lone’er Kavanagh Reacts to KO Win at UFC 333

UFC flyweight contender Lone’er Kavanagh shared his reaction to his knockout win over Ramazan Temirov at UFC 333.

In one of the biggest wins of his UFC career to date, Kavanagh brutally stopped Temirov’s 12-fight win streak with a nasty first-round knockout on the UFC 333 main card.

It was an unbelievable win for Kavanagh, who bounced back nicely after losing by submission to Brandon Royval in his last outing at UFC 329.

Lone’er Kavanagh Issues Statement After UFC 333 Victory

Taking to his social media after UFC 333, Kavanagh issued a statement about his big win over Temirov.

“Grateful and blessed. The support and messages have been insane. As always, I’m grateful for both the love and the hate. Massive thank you to my team @whitewolfmma @reel.life.pops @michael_pham_88 @one_punch @will_toal @gbtt_hq Gods Plan, always NSO,” Kavanagh wrote on his Instagram.

What’s Next for Lone’er Kavanagh?

As for what’s next for Kavanagh, he is intrigued by the opportunity to potentially be the backup for the upcoming UFC 336 flyweight title fight between champion Joshua Van and challenger Manel Kape.

“I’m here for that title. So, I’d like to think that puts me right back at the top for title contender. I know they’ve just announced Kape and Van, so I’m happy to wait for the winner. Definitely (I’d be the backup),” Kavanagh said (via MMAjunkie.com).

Whether or not Kavanagh gets that coveted backup spot remains to be seen, but Kavanagh is hopeful that’s what is next for him after beating Temirov in what may have been his most impressive win yet — yes, even more impressive than his five-round beatdown decision victory over former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno — and one he said he studied hard for.

“I thought it was a good fight to make. He’s a big power puncher, he’s coming off good wins, but I have full trust in my team, and we had a good game plan. We came out,and we executed. … It’s more about what I’m doing, but definitely you have to take into consideration everything he’s going to throw, his main weapons, and we studied well for the fight,” Kavanagh said.