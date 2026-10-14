Mauricio Ruffy Teases Upcoming UFC Return

UFC lightweight fighter Mauricio Ruffy teased an upcoming fight after losing his last bout by brutal knockout at UFC 331.

In what was the biggest fight of Ruffy’s career, he lost by brutal first-round KO to Arman Tsarukyan when his opponent connected with a massive elbow that dropped him to the canvas.

But now, just a month later, Ruffy is already teasing his next fight inside the UFC Octagon.

Mauricio Ruffy Says Good News Coming Soon

Taking to his social media, Ruffy teased an upcoming fight inside the Octagon.

“News is coming…” Ruffy said.

Who Will Mauricio Ruffy Fight?

Despite coming off the loss to Tsarukyan, Ruffy is still one of the top-10 ranked fighters in the UFC lightweight division, so he will be getting a ranked opponent for his next bout.

Taking a look at the UFC lightweight rankings, there are a few fighters whom he could fight.

One intriguing name is Quillan Salkilld, the lightweight up-and-comer who has been finishing fighters left, right, and center. Salkilld recently teased news of his own, and with Ruffy also doing the same, perhaps these two are going to match up and fight inside the Octagon. The UFC is doing a show in Australia, too.

Another potential option would be Mateusz Gamrot, who lost in Salkilld’s last outing when he was submitted. Gamrot and Ruffy are both highly-ranked lightweight fighters, and with each man coming off a loss, it does make sense for these two to fight as well.

Otherwise, Ruffy could also potentially fight someone such as Tofiq Musayev or even Esteban Ribovics, two lightweights who have been fighting really well as of late and who could both be deserving of a big step up in competition against someone like Ruffy.

We’ll have to wait and see who Ruffy ends up fighting, but it seems like there are some great potential matchups for the Brazilian among the top-15-ranked lightweight fighters. It’s also possible that Ruffy could even fight someone who is unranked if the UFC matchmakers want to give someone who is on the come-up a fight against someone who is ranked.