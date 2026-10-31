Michael Morales Reveals Giant Weight Cut for UFC 336

UFC welterweight contender Michael Morales revealed that he has a giant weight cut for his upcoming UFC 336 title fight.

Morales fights Carlos Prates for the interim UFC welterweight title in the co-main event of UFC 336, which takes place on January 30 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Ahead of the biggest fight of his career against Prates, Morales first has to defeat another opponent: the weight cut.

Michael Morales Reveals 50 lbs Weight Cut for UFC 336

Taking to his social media on Friday, Morales revealed that, 13 weeks out from his date night with Prates at UFC 336, he weighs 220 lbs, meaning he has to cut 50 lbs to make 170 lbs championship weight three months from now.

“13 weeks,” Morales wrote on his Instagram along with a collection of photos including a picture of a scale reading 220 lbs.

Michael Morales the Underdog Against Carlos Prates

Although he is undefeated in his MMA career with a 19-0 record, including a 7-0 mark in the UFC alone, Morales is the underdog for the upcoming UFC interim welterweight title fight against Prates.

Per FightOdds.io, Morales is a +153 underdog, while Prates is a -175 favorite for their UFC 336 co-main event title bout.

Typically, betting odds have a lot of fighter popularity and hype baked into them, and there is no doubt that Prates is one of the most popular fighters in the UFC right now. He’s a fun fighter to watch with a flashy style, so it’s not surprising at all to see him as the favorite to win this bout, especially given his mammoth knockout power.

But Morales can also knock people out, and he should have the wrestling advantage in this bout, too, which makes it highly intriguing. When the fight gets closer to happening, don’t be surprised if the betting odds begin to tighten up a bit, as there will be plenty of bettors backing Morales given his undefeated record and well-rounded game.

However, before UFC 336 even goes down, Morales needs to go out there and make sure that his weight cut is on point, as losing 50 lbs in 12 weeks is no joke and needs to be done properly.