Michael Page Reveals Huge Payday With Misfits Boxing

Former UFC fighter Michael Page has signed with Misfits Boxing, and he revealed that he is set to get a huge payday with his new company.

Page was released by the UFC following the conclusion of his six-fight deal with the world’s premier MMA organization. Although he was 5-1 inside the Octagon, all six of his fights went the distance, and the UFC matchmakers didn’t want to work with him anymore, so the promotion decided not to re-sign him.

However, Page didn’t linger long on the free-agent market, as he recently signed a contract with Misfits Boxing to take his talents to the squared circle.

Michael Page Making Big Money With Misfits Boxing

Speaking on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” Page revealed that he is set to make a huge payday in Misfits Boxing, much more than he made during his UFC run.

“Misfits, they came with a crazy deal, an absolutely crazy deal – which means I’ve continued to grow and get better financially. Also, KSI is my boy, and I’ve worked alongside the Misfits guys before with some of my teammates who have fought, in corners, my coaches have worked with them as well. So yeah, their vision for the future as well, what they are trying to do. They’re looking to get an MMA show, and me kind of lead the way and be the face of that. It’s a lot of exciting stuff as well as a better payday,” Page said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“I left the UFC and I’m making more money. Like two times more, and in a short period. It’s a three-fight deal, and in this three-fight deal, I’ll make more than I made for my whole UFC contract.”

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Michael Page Could Also Do MMA With Misfits

While Misfits is mostly known for its influencer-based boxing events, it has ambitions to run MMA shows, and if that’s the case, then Page could also fight in MMA for them.

He is also allowed to grapple for other organizations outside of Misfits while under contract with them, though he is unable to sign with other striking-based combat sports promotions.