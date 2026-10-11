Michael Page Reacts to Signing With Misfits Boxing

Former UFC middleweight fighter Michael Page shared his reaction to signing with Misfits Boxing, his next home in combat sports.

The long-time MMA fighter, who was released by the UFC last month after a decision win over Nursulton Ruziboev that was panned by MMA fans as a boring fight, had been fielding offers from several combat sports promotions since he became a free agent.

In the end, however, Page decided to take his talents to Misfits Boxing.

Michael Page Signs With Misfits Boxing

In a press release, Page reacted to signing with Misfits Boxing.

“I’ve been in combat sports for a long time and I’ve had plenty of options, but MF Sports is the right fit for me. They’re doing things differently, the energy is huge, and the fights are big. I’m excited for this new chapter, and I’m coming to show the boxing world what I can do,” Page said.

KSI, Misfits Boxing’s CEO and co-founder, also shared his reaction to bringing in “MVP” to the organization.

“Michael Venom Page is one of the biggest names in combat sports, and everyone wanted him. For him to choose Misfits says everything about where we are as a promotion. He’s a superstar, he’s explosive, and fans are going to love watching him in the ring with us,” KSI said.

Michael Page Returns to Pro Boxing

By signing with Misfits Boxing, Page will return to the boxing ring for the first time since 2018. Overall, he has a 2-0 record as a pro boxer with two wins by knockout, per BoxRec.

Though things did not work out for Page in the UFC, leading to his release after his six-fight contract with the promotion concluded, he’s still a huge name in the world of combat sports, so this is a big move for Misfits Boxing.

We do not know yet whom he will match up with in his Misfits Boxing debut, but given he is likely being paid quite lucratively on his new contract, it makes sense that his new promotion would match him up with another big name in his debut for Misfits Boxing.