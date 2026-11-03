UFC featherweight contender Movsar Evloev “mentally checked out” against Alex Volkanovski at UFC 333, according to a former UFC champion.

Evloev entered the fight against Volkanovski with a perfect 20-0 MMA record, including a 10-0 mark inside the Octagon. But he lost his 0 when Volkanovski knocked him out in the second round to successfully defend the UFC featherweight title and prove once again that he’s the best featherweight on the planet.

TJ Dillashaw Says Movsar Evloev Quit Against Alex Volkanovski

Speaking on the “JAXXON PODCAST,” former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw shared his thoughts on the Evloev vs. Volkanovski fight, suggesting that the Russian quit against the Aussie in the fight.

“I think he’s just mentally checked out knowing he’s not going to win the fight. To an extent, he did (give up). In my opinion, I don’t know. This is just my opinion, guys: You’re going to have to kill me and hit me with a baseball bat to get me out of there to where I would never just cover up and be like, ‘All right, I’m going to take it.’ But it happens,” Dillashaw said (via MMAjunkie.com).

TJ Dillashaw Says He Bet on Alex Volkanovski

While current UFC fighters aren’t allowed to bet on fights, Dillashaw is not an active fighter anymore, so he can still place wagers on MMA bouts if he chooses to.

That’s exactly what he did at UFC 333, as he laid a wager on Volkanovski to win.

“I couldn’t believe he wasn’t more of a favorite. He wasn’t an underdog, but it was like almost close. I was like, ‘No (expletive) way.’ I put some good money on Volk, and I won. I mean, it went down how I thought it was going to go down. Volk is just too calculated. He does a really good job of moving his feet, which is going to be hard for the takedowns to come. Yes, we saw some come, but again, bounces right back to his feet. We’ve seen that (Islam) Makhachev had trouble holding him down. So how is Evloev going to hold him down?” Dillashaw said.