Paddy Pimblett: What He’d Do Different in Justin Gaethje Rematch

Paddy Pimblett explained what he would do differently if he got the chance to rematch UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje.

The two met at UFC 324 in January for the interim UFC lightweight title, with Gaethje defeating Pimblett via unanimous decision to claim the promotion’s interim lightweight strap. Gaethje then unified the belt with UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria in an outstanding performance at UFC Freedom 250 to become the undisputed lightweight champ.

Yet, despite Gaethje being unsure if he will fight again, Pimblett is doing everything in his power to fight him for a second time, as he knows things will go differently if he fights him again.

Paddy Pimblett Explains How a Rematch Would Go Differently With Justin Gaethje

Speaking on “How U Livin J Piven,” Pimblett made it clear that he would shoot for a takedown immediately against Gaethje if he ever got the chance to fight him again, rather than standing and banging as he did with him in their first fight.

“Yeah, if I fought him again, I’d shoot in within 10 seconds. I’d love to get that rematch. If I fought him again, I’d shoot in in the first 10 seconds, put him on his back and choke his ass out,” Pimblett said (via MMAFighting.com).

Paddy Pimblett Thinks Justin Gaethje Retires

While Pimblett would absolutely love to rematch Gaethje and right the wrong of what happened in their first fight at UFC 324, the Scouser believes that there is a good chance that Gaethje will retire and he won’t get the chance to fight him again.

“I don’t think he’ll even fight again. I think he will, but at the same time, I don’t know, because he’s never going to beat that high of winning the belt at the White House. Like my coaches said to me, ‘If that was you in that situation, I’d tell you to retire.’ There’s no point in chasing something else when he’s never going to get a better feeling than winning that belt at the White House,” Pimblett said.

So, will these two ever fight again? We’ll have to wait and find out.