Paddy Pimblett Wants Rematch With Justin Gaethje

UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett said that, if he could choose, he would take a rematch against UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje.

Pimblett is coming off a first-round submission win over Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 329 in July to get back into the win column following a decision loss earlier this year to Gaethje in a failed bid to become the new UFC interim lightweight champion.

Now that Gaethje has unified the belts with former lightweight champ Ilia Topuria, a fighter whom Pimblett has been heavily rumored to fight, Pimblett wants to fight Gaethje next for the undisputed belt.

Paddy Pimblett Wants Justin Gaethje

Speaking to Jeremy Piven, Pimblett made it clear that, although he would finally love to get his hands on Topuria, ideally he wants Gaethje next.

“I’d take a rematch with Gaethje before Ilia because I want to be a world champion. I hate Ilia, don’t get me wrong. Obviously, I’d rather beat Ilia and then beat Justin, but Justin’s got the belt,” Pimblett said.

What Fight Will the UFC Book?

To this point, the UFC has not tipped its hand as to what lightweight matchups they are considering booking next.

While Pimblett could very well argue to fight Gaethje next in a rematch, it will likely depend on whether the lightweight champ fights again or not, as “The Highlight” is said to be considering retirement and walking away from the sport at the height of his fighting career.

While that might seem crazy to most, as Gaethje is due to make a lot of money in his next fight, the fact of the matter is that he has been in so many wars over the years and has dealt with so many injuries that it might not be worth it for him to fight again.

If Gaethje does fight again, then matchups against Arman Tsarukyan and Alexander Volkanovski seem to make a lot more sense than a Pimblett rematch would, but considering how big of a superstar that Pimblett is for the UFC, you can never completely count him out of fighting for the belt again.