Paddy Pimblett Explains Why TUF Season With Ilia Topuria Sells

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett explained why a TUF season with Ilia Topuria would do big television ratings for the company.

Pimblett has made it clear that he wants to fight Topuria next in what would be an epic fight between two of the sport’s best lightweights.

But, to spice things up, Pimblett has been stumping for a season of “The Ultimate Fighter” with him and Topuria as the coaches before they fight inside the Octagon.

Paddy Pimblett Makes Case for TUF Against Ilia Topuria

In a social media clip that is making the rounds, Pimblett made his case to coach TUF opposite Topuria.

“I’d love to do The Ultimate Fighter. I remember a couple of years ago, (Renato) Moicano saying to do The Ultimate Fighter with me. That would have been great television, but now I would love to do The Ultimate Fighter with Ilia Topuria. I would have his head in the shed for six weeks. He wouldn’t know where to look, he wouldn’t know what to say, I’d have him feeling awkward constantly,” Pimblett said (via MMAFighting.com).

“Me and Ilia would bring the ratings back to The Ultimate Fighter, like Season 10 with Rampage and Rashad. So yeah, if you’re going to do a season of The Ultimate Fighter and you want coaches who are actually still fighting, because the last few haven’t, do me vs. Ilia and we’ll bring The Ultimate Fighter back. It’ll be a reincarnation.“

Dana White is Interested

Following UFC 332, UFC president Dana White was asked what he thinks about a Pimblett vs. Topuria TUF season, and he responded positively to it, though he wouldn’t say for sure if it’s happening.

“I mean, I love the idea of that, but a lot of things determine how things play out, not just for The Ultimate Fighter, but certain fights and title fights and all these sorts of things. So I don’t know. We’ll see how the timing plays out, but that would definitely be a good one,” White said.

We’ll see what happens, but it feels like a Pimblett vs. Topuria TUF season is possible.