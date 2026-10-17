Paddy Pimblett vs. Ilia Topuria Needs to Happen, Says UFC HOFer

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping says that a lightweight matchup between rivals Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria needs to happen next.

Pimblett and Topuria have been connected to a fight for well over a year now, but due to injuries and timing issues, the bout has not happened to this point.

But now, with both men available to fight, Bisping wants to see it happen.

Michael Bisping Stumps for Paddy Pimblett vs. Ilia Topuria

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Bisping pushed for a UFC grudge match between Pimblett and Topuria.

“Paddy says, ‘I’m too big for him, I’m too long for him,’ and that probably is true. He is big. Now Ilia Topuria was the two-weight division champion, and he does have a lot of knockouts on his resume, but could he knock out Paddy Pimblett? A man that is absolutely gigantic for the division, a man that went five rounds with Justin Gaethje and gave as good as he got? Maybe on the feet, Paddy isn’t quite as slick, but man, he’s got the chin, and he’s got the toughness, and he will keep on coming,” Bisping said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“Justin Gaethje couldn’t put him away over five rounds. So the question is, would Ilia be able to do that? Will Ilia take the fight? Will Ilia be the same? Or as Paddy Pimblett says, is he damaged goods? I don’t think he is. I think Paddy’s being smart. He’s talking a bit of (expletive). He doesn’t like the guy, anyway, so it’s not like he’s going to give him some props and give him credit for nothing. I think the fight needs to happen, though. I think it needs to happen soon, and I think it will happen early next year.”

Play

Paddy Pimblett vs. Ilia Topuria Odds

This fight has not been booked yet, but there are betting odds out for it. Right now, Topuria is a -500 favorite, with Pimblett as a +375 underdog, per FightOdds.io. These odds seem very lopsided given Pimblett is a great fighter in his own right, but they show the respect Topuria gets.