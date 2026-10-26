Patricio Pitbull Calls Out Lerone Murphy

UFC featherweight veteran Patricio Pitbull called out Lerone Murphy for his next fight as the featherweight division sorts itself out.

The UFC featherweight division will see some movement in it now that UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has defeated Movsar Evloev and successfully defended his belt in the main event of this past weekend’s UFC 333 event.

Both Pitbull and Murphy, who are each ranked in the top 15 at 145 lbs, are looking to get back into the Octagon. Could a fight against each other be next?

Patricio Pitbull Wants Lerone Murphy Next

Taking to his social media, Murphy said that he wants to get back into the Octagon against a top opponent at 145 lbs as he tries to get back into the title mix after losing a close decision to Evloev in his last fight.

“Who’s next for the featherweight title? I still think all contenders need 1 more fight. I was told I need to beat someone in the top 5 before I do, that should apply to all,” Murphy wrote on his X.

In response, Pitbull then called out Murphy for a fight between the two veteran featherweights.

“Of the top 15, Evloev just lost, Lopes, Costa and Ortega moved up, Sterling is fighting Vallejos, Jean is waiting for the title shot. Yair and Allen are injured, Zalal, Garcia and Onama are coming off losses, and you beat Pico. I’m the one that makes sense now. Let’s get it done,” Pitbull said.

Of the top 15, Evloev just lost, Lopes, Costa and Ortega moved up, Sterling is fighting Vallejos, Jean is waiting for the title shot. Yair and Allen are injured, Zalal, Garcia and Onama are coming off losses, and you beat Pico. I’m the one that makes sense now. Let’s get it done. https://t.co/0H68Fte3uZ — Patricio Pitbull (@PatricioPitbull) October 26, 2026

Will the UFC Book This Fight?

While you never know what the UFC matchmakers are thinking, a featherweight matchup between Pitbull and Murphy certainly makes sense based on the rankings and where both men are in their UFC careers.

As Pitbull said, many of the UFC’s featherweights are currently booked up and unable to fight, so the fact that both he and Murphy are available to fight makes a matchup between these two seem very possible at the moment.

The UFC typically goes back to London in March, so the promotion could potentially even book a fight between Pitbull and Murphy in England as that card’s main or co-main event.