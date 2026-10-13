Paulo Costa Gives Latest Update in Quest for Next UFC Fight

UFC light heavyweight contender Paulo Costa gave the latest update in his quest to get his next fight in the UFC booked.

Costa has not fought since April, when he knocked out Azamat Murzakanov with a third-round head-kick KO to become a top contender at 205 lbs.

However, for whatever reason, he has not been booked for his next fight since then, and he’s not happy about it, as he’s taken to social media numerous times over the past few months to vent his frustration with the promotion.

Paulo Costa Provides Latest Update on Next UFC Fight

On Monday, Costa took to his social media to provide his latest update on his quest to get his next fight in the Octagon, suggesting that while nothing is imminent, he remains committed to fighting again before 2026 is up.

“Nothing from the UFC. I’m going to fight at an event at the end of the year. I’m in great shape and in my prime. I’m going to do what I love—fight somewhere,” Costa wrote on his X.

Who Could Paulo Costa Fight Next?

Taking a look at who’s available to fight in the UFC light heavyweight division, the most obvious matchup for Costa would be one against former UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev, who is also currently without his next opponent inside the Octagon.

This would be a great fight between two of the best fighters in the world at 205 lbs, with the winner closing in on getting a title shot in the weight class.

UFC light heavyweight division Carlos Ulberg is currently out recovering from an ACL tear and is not expected to return until the first or even second quarter of next year.

There is a big light heavyweight bout coming up at UFC Qatar between former champ Jiri Prochazka and Navajo Stirling, the undefeated up-and-coming contenders at 205 lbs, and that bout could potentially determine who fights Ulberg when he gets back to fighting next year.

But Costa isn’t far from a title shot, though his troubles getting a new contract with the organization aren’t exactly helping him right now.