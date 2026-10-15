Payton Talbott Takes Cheap Shot at Farid Basharat After UFC Cut

UFC bantamweight contender Payton Talbott took a cheap shot at Farid Basharat after he was released by the promotion.

Despite a 16-0 MMA record and a 7-0 UFC record, Basharat was not re-signed by the promotion, and he is now a free agent who can sign with any other company.

After hearing the news of Basharat being cut, Talbott took to his social media to take a cheap shot at his fellow bantamweight rival.

Payton Talbott Takes Cheap Shot at Farid Basharat

Talbott went on social media and responded to a recent post by Basharat questioning Talbott’s UFC matchmaking by sending a cheap shot his way.

“Easy lay ups. Talbott beat 2 ‘legends.’ There form going into his fights.. Cejudo 0-3 Figueredo 1-4. C’mon,” Basharat wrote on X on October 3 after Talbott knocked out 38-year-old Deiveson Figueiredo.

“6 decisions bro,” Talbott wrote on his X, as he took a cheap shot at Basharat following the news of his UFC release.

🫩 6 decisions bro https://t.co/ohy6NVBbOm — Payton Talbott (@PaytonTalbott) October 15, 2026

After seeing what Talbott wrote, Basharat replied to the bantamweight contender and once again questioned the way the UFC has been matchmaking his fights.

“I didn’t have the luxury of fighting three 40 years olds,” Basharat wrote on his X in reply to Talbott.

Neither Side is Wrong Here

While Talbott’s cheap shot against Basharat is low since he just lost his job with the UFC, it is a fact that, out of his seven UFC victories, Basharat won decisions in six of them, which is not really what the UFC brass is looking for, and which is why he got his walking papers from the world’s top MMA organization instead of getting re-signed to a new contract.

That being said, Basharat is also not wrong when he questioned Talbott’s matchmaking by the UFC, as it’s clear that they have been giving him favorable fights. Both Figueiredo and Henry Cejudo are former UFC champions, but both men are at an advanced age. While Figueiredo is still on the UFC roster, Cejudo is a retired MMA fighter at this point. Had Basharat been given those same matchups, perhaps he also would have beaten both of those opponents, too.