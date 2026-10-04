Dana White Reacts to Payton Talbott’s Big Win at UFC 332

UFC president Dana White shared his reaction to Payton Talbott’s big win over Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 332.

One of the bantamweight division’s top prospects, Talbott fought former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo in the co-main event of UFC 332. He needed just 2:09 to dispatch Figueiredo via strikes for the biggest win of his UFC career to date.

Dana White Comments on Payton Talbott’s Performance at UFC 332

Speaking to reporters after UFC 332, White praised Talbott for his performance against Figueiredo.

“Obviously, Payton Talbott was a big one, he was like a huge favorite in the fight, though. But he looked incredible, absolutely dominant. He was awesome,” White said.

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What’s Next for Payton Talbott After UFC 332?

After defeating Figueiredo with ease, Talbott has earned the right to fight someone high up the food chain at 135 lbs, and his callout after UFC 332 was to former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley.

If this fight were booked, it would truly be an incredible matchup between two of the very best strikers in the UFC bantamweight division. Talbott needs someone who can push him in the striking realm, and O’Malley would be that guy, as he can stand and trade with the best of them and would make for a very intriguing opponent for Talbott the next time he steps into the Octagon.

However, it remains to be seen if O’Malley would be interested in this matchup, as he wants to fight for the belt in his next fight and likely wouldn’t want to take a step back in the rankings against Talbott, even though Talbott is an awesome fighter.

In the end, the UFC matchmakers are the ones who determine the matchups; however, if that’s the fight that the promotion wants to make, then perhaps it will get booked.

Either way, whether it’s against O’Malley or someone else, there is no doubt that Talbott has put himself in an absolutely amazing position in the UFC bantamweight division, as he is likely just one or two big wins away from potentially fighting for the UFC bantamweight title and showing everyone that he is the best at 135 lbs.