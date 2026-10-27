Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong 2 Betting Odds Revealed

The betting odds for a potential rematch between UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan and rival Song Yadong have been revealed.

After Yan defeated Merab Dvalishvili in their trilogy bout in the co-main event of UFC 333, UFC commentator Daniel Cormier immediately asked him about a rematch against Song, who was sitting cageside watching the fight go down.

While the UFC may ultimately choose a rematch with Sean O’Malley for Yan’s next fight, a rematch against Song cannot be ruled out, and now, we have the betting odds for this potential fight in case it gets booked.

Betting Odds for Song Yadong vs. Petr Yan 2

Check out the betting odds for a potential rematch between Song and Yan.

Petr Yan -250

Song Yadong +170

Petr Yan Won the 1st Matchup Against Song Yadong

Yan and Song first met back in March 2024 at UFC 299 in a three-round, non-title bout, a fight that Yan won via unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring that contest 29-28 in Yan’s favor.

Statistically, it was a closely fought bout, as Yan landed 99 strikes to Yan’s 86, while Yan had two takedowns compared to just one for Song.

Now, nearly three years later, these two rivals may meet for a second time if the UFC chooses Song as Yan’s next challenger.

Working for Song is the fact that he is coming off an incredible upset KO win over Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC Shanghai in August, the biggest win of his career, as he took out one of the sport’s best bantamweights in a brutal fashion.

It also helps that Song is Chinese, a market that the UFC is trying to capture, so it would give him an added boost in his title shot chances.

Working against Song, however, is the fact that he already lost to Yan.

As well, O’Malley has beaten Yan, and O’Malley has also beaten Song. That fight took place earlier this year, in fact, when he defeated him via unanimous decision at UFC 324. So that is working against Song, too.

But if Song does get the title shot, then we know he will be the underdog against Yan.