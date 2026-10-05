Rich Chou Teases Ki MMA’s New Rules as Promotion Looks to Break From UFC Formula

Rich Chou hinted that Ki MMA could feature different rules than what fans are accustomed to with the UFC. The new upstart promotion is expected to host its inaugural event in early 2027.

Ki MMA is a new promotion spearheaded by former Bellator and Strikeforce president Scott Coker. Chou joined the promotion in an executive role and is eager to showcase Ki MMA’s vision.

Ki MMA will offer a much different viewing experience for fans who may only be familiar with the UFC.

The fights will take place in a ring instead of a cage. There will also be two fights in one night when the promotion crowns its first featherweight World Grand Prix champion.

Rich Chou Hints at New Rules to Break From the UFC Formula

Rich Chou said that there are different ways for an MMA promotion to stand out. Among some of those changes are the rules, which Chou hinted could be different than the UFC.

“You see it with our format, with the Grand Prix global finale having two fights in one night. I think you’ll see us, I can’t go fully into this, but I’ll tease you a little, that we are looking at ways to innovate the rule set. Having an entirely different presentation and format, and style. We’re going to really create our own thing, and I think that’s very important,” Chou exclusively told Heavy Sports via The Game Plan.

Chou also clarified that the promotion will still be abiding by the unified rules of MMA.

“Here in North America, we are limited with creativity because of the unified rules. But we are going to be promoting all over the world, and so we’re having discussion about how can we be creative in certain times, moments, and areas, and how that can make fighters and fans more excited, and give them something different,” Chou said.

He continued:

“Fans want to see something different, but also fighters, there are a lot out there and we’re having those conversations now, that would love to utilize a different rule set.”

Chou Stresses Importance of Successfully Being Different

Chou also stressed the importance of being differently and successfully accomplishing that.

He admitted that while Ki MMA wants to be different from the UFC, they must do so with a lot of thought put into it. However, if Ki MMA tries to be different just for the sake of being different, it will not be successful.

“If you’re going to look like them and have the same format, and just be a light version to your point, that’s a tough position to be in. That’s a tough shadow to get out of no matter who you are and who you have fighting.”

“Something I’ve thought of a lot lately, there have been other MMA promotions out there, and at one point Bellator included, where you kind of say to yourself, ‘Well, the goal is to be Pepsi to Coke, right?’ I think we’ve heard that, we’ve read that. We don’t want to be Pepsi to Coke, we don’t even want to be a soda. We’re a different thing. Call us premium sparkling water or something like that,” Chou exclusively told Heavy Sports via The Game Plan.