Stephen Thompson Confirms Retirement Following UFC 334

Long-time UFC welterweight veteran Stephen Thompson has confirmed that he will retire from MMA following his next fight at UFC 334.

The 43-year-old Thompson, affectionately known by his fighter nickname “Wonderboy,” is currently the oldest fighter on the UFC roster.

However, that won’t be for much longer, as he is set to retire following his upcoming welterweight bout against Charles Radtke at UFC 334, which takes place on November 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Stephen Thompson Reveals Retirement Date

Speaking to James Lynch of Ozoon, Thompson revealed that he will retire from MMA following his fight against Radtke at UFC 334. He is a new father and wants to spend more time with his young family, which is entirely understandable.

“Just spoke to UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson who CONFIRMED his #UFC334 fight next Saturday will be his retirement fight Thompson is open to competition like RAF, but since becoming a dad to a baby girl 4 months ago, he wants to step away.”

Thompson is currently a -140 favorite to defeat Radtke, who is +120, in his final UFC bout.

Stephen Thompson UFC Career

A kickboxing savant, Thompson made his MMA debut in 2010, and he won his five fights before getting signed to the UFC in 2012.

In his promotional debut at UFC 143 in February 2013, Thompson knocked out Dan Stittgen with a head kick to earn his UFC victory and his first knockout in a career full of them.

Overall, the fan-favorite Thompson is 12-9-1 in the UFC so far, though the result of the fight with Radtke will slightly change that mark.

Thompson’s most notable victories in the UFC came against Robert Whittaker, Rory MacDonald, Johny Hendricks, Jorge Masvidal, Vicente Luque, Geoff Neal, Kevin Holland, and Jake Ellenberger.

He also fought former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley for the title twice, fighting to a majority draw in their first bout and then losing by majority decision in their rematch.

In Thompson’s MMA career, eight of his 17 wins came by knockout, and he won eight bonuses in the UFC for Fight of the Night, Performance of the Night, or Knockout of the Night.