Top UFC Welterweight Picks Joaquin Buckley to Upset Mike Malott

Top UFC welterweight fighter Sean Brady is picking Joaquin Buckley to upset Mike Malott at UFC Edmonton this weekend.

Brady, who defeated Buckley via dominant unanimous decision at UFC 328 in May, knows his foe well, and he believes that “New Mansa” will take out “Proper” on Saturday at UFC Edmonton.

Sean Brady Picks Joaquin Buckley to Beat Mike Malott

Speaking on the “BradyBagz Show,” Brady explaine why he beleives Buckley will upset Malott at UFC Edmonton.

“I’m going to be biased. I am picking Buckley, but it’s not because I fought him. I’m picking Buckley because I watched so much tape on Buckley, and over five rounds, if you don’t get him out of there – you go back and watch the (Kamaru) Usman fight. He almost had Usman out of there in the fifth round. He doesn’t get tired, and he always carries his power. Look at the (Stephen) ‘Wonderboy’ (Thompson) fight, he was losing that whole fight, knocks him out in the end. Look what he did to Colby (Covington) in the fourth round,” Brady said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“So I think it’s going to be Mike Malott early. I think Mike is going to take a look at my fight, Usman’s fight. I think he will be able to get Buckley down. Buckley is hard to submit. Buckley is very strong. I think Malott’s gas tank, as you can see in the Neil Magny fight, started to fade. He was winning that whole fight. Neil Magny has one moment, turns it on, wins the fight. I think third, fourth, fifth round, he’s going to be in a lot of trouble. He’s getting tired, can’t get Buckley down as much, and I think Buckley is going to land a big shot.”

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Sean Brady Believes Joaquin Buckley KOs Mike Malott

Not only does Brady think that Buckley beats Malott, but he thinks he knocks him out, especially since he has 25 minutes to work in the main event of UFC Edmonton.

“Buckley is on a two-fight skid. I saw him at RAF – he knows what’s up. He knows he can’t lose three in a row. I think he’s going to knock Mike Malott out in Canada. … Mike has power. He is a good grappler. I’m not saying it’s going to be easy for Buckley. I think it’s going to be a hard fight, but I’m just saying, if it was a three-round fight, I would pick Mike Malott. But, those extra two rounds? Buckley doesn’t get tired, and he’s always fighting to get up,” Brady said.

Although Buckley is riding a two-fight losing skid at the moment, he is still someone who has legitimate KO power, so if he can touch Malott’s chin, then he can certainly get the finish.

That being said, Malott has power himself, plus he has the far superior ground game, so if he fights smart and takes the fight to the ground, then he will have a much better chance to get his hand raised at UFC Edmonton.