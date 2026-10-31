UFC Legend Says Aaron Pico Can Become World Champion

UFC legend Henry Cejudo believes that Aaron Pico has what it takes to become the UFC featherweight champion of the world.

Pico is coming off a stunning first-round knockout over Losene Keita at UFC 333 to move to 2-1 in the UFC, following a decision win over Patricio Pitbull earlier this year, and bouncing back from a brutal KO loss to Lerone Murphy in his UFC debut last year.

If we get the version of Pico that fought Keita once again, Cejudo thinks he has what it takes to be UFC champion.

Henry Cejudo Likes Aaron Pico’s UFC Title Chances

Speaking on his Instagram, Cejudo explained why he likes Pico’s UFC title chances.

“A patient Aaron Pico will become world champion. A lot of people are not seeing the patience that this guy has. It’s something that he’s always damn needed, but a lot of people are not talking about a little bit of what he did against the cage to be able to soften his opponent up. First, he started to wrestle, then all of a sudden, he was using his chain wrestling,” Cejudo said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“But I’m going to tell you what people did not see. This was the beginning of the end: It was that crazy left hook. How is it that he was able to catch his opponent? He had him against the cage, but it was right here: As he released, boom! That left hook struck, and you can tell his opponent was wobbly. Yeah, he was kind of composed to some matter, but at the same time, the right hand ended up coming in and that is all she damn wrote. Aaron Pico, that is two in a row, two out of Morocco.”

Henry Cejudo Wants Lerone Murphy Rematch

Next for Pico, Cejudo wants a Murphy rematch.

“What’s next for Aaron Pico? He made it clear: Nobody wants to fight him. No Aljamain (Sterling), no Arnold Allen, but there’s somebody he wants that he has on his damn hitlist, and that is Lerone Murphy. Dana White, Hunter Campbell, give him that damn rematch,” Cejudo said.