VIDEO: Michael Bisping’s Son Suffers Brutal KO in MMA Fight

Callum Bisping, the 25-year-old son of UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping, was brutally knocked out in his third amateur MMA fight.

Callum Bisping fought John McCain at SUNDOWN 2, which took place on Saturday, October 10, at Mission Road Studio in Los Angeles, California, for the SD Catchweight Championship.

But things did not go well for him, as he was viciously knocked out in the second round of his title fight.

Michael Bisping’s Son Brutally Knocked Out

Watch the video below to see the video of Callum Bisping get brutally knocked out in his third amateur MMA bout.

The loss dropped Callum Bisping’s amateur MMA record to 2-1 after he won his first two bouts in the sport.

He has not yet issued a statement following his first career defeat.

Michael Bisping is a UFC Hall of Famer

Callum Bisping’s father, Michael Bisping, is a UFC Hall of Famer and the former UFC middleweight champion.

The Brit first entered the Octagon in 2006 after he won Season 3 of “The Ultimate Fighter,” which earned him a six-figure UFC contract, which was a big deal at the time.

Bisping then fought inside the Octagon from 2006 to 2017, with the highlight of his career being when he defeated Luke Rockhold by first-round KO at UFC 199 in June 2016 to capture the UFC middleweight championship.

He then successfully defended his title one time against Dan Henderson in his first title defense before losing it to UFC legend Georges St-Pierre in his second title defense.

After getting brutally KO’d by Kelvin Gastelum in November 2017, a fight he took on short notice after losing to St-Pierre just weeks earlier, Bisping decided to call it a career.

He’s been working for the UFC ever since as a commentator, as he is one of the promotion’s most trusted analysts in the commentary booth.

“The Count” won’t fight again as he’s 47 years old, but he remains a big part of the mixed martial arts community.

As for his son, it remains to be seen what the younger Bisping will do next, as he could continue fighting or step away after this brutal KO loss.