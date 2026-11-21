On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers recorded their 13th win of the season in their two-point victory over the Sacramento Kings.

The win allowed the Lakers to reclaim sole possession of the best record in the NBA, but it wasn’t without flaws. The Lakers went into the half down by eight points, getting outplayed in nearly every facet of the game against a Kings team that has yet to record its second win of the season.

This is the third consecutive game in which the Lakers have played down to their opponent. After narrowly edging out the Hornets, the Lakers a confusing one to the Jazz. And if the Lakers didn’t turn things around against the Kings, there would be a lot of questions for the team to answer. Fortunately, head coach JJ Redick was able to motivate the team to turn things around in the second half, according to center Walker Kessler.

“Obviously we started out not good at all,” said Kessler during his post-game presser, via Lakers Nation. “Me personally, I didn’t play well in the first half. I like how we responded. There are sometimes a tendency to lay down and just completely die. So it was good to see the guys fight through another tough game. But uh, a win is a win.”

“He lit me up a little bit, rightfully so. But you know, it was constructive. […] He did a good job of motivating the whole team. We came out ready to play, in the second half.”

Walker Kessler’s First 3-Pointer Of The Season Was A Big One

Early in the 4th Q, Kessler caught the ball in the left corner on a broken play and drilled his first bucket from deep on the season. On most nights, it’s an interesting footnote in the game’s recap. However, in a two-point win, the Lakers needed points in any way they could get them. Kessler briefly joked about the shot during the presser.

“It was open,” Kessler laughed. “You know, I’m confident in that shot.”

“It feel good,” he continued. I should have made those free throws, but you know, that’s part of it.”

When asked about the shot, Redick discussed how he’s given Kessler the okay to take those shots if they’re there.

“That was a very unorganized play, not sure why he was in the corner,” Redick began. “Quick story from the preseason, we drew up an ATO, and I can’t remember which game it was, but we drew up an ATO. Walker was involved and kind of the finishing play was something going to the basket […] we break the huddle and he said, ‘Coach, what do you want me to do if the ball finds me and we don’t get a layup on this play?’ And I said, ‘shoot it.’ And he goes, ‘f–k yeah!’

Even With The Win, The Lakers Are Struggling With Consistency

Los Angeles closed out an impressive road trip with a 131-123 win over the Phoenix Suns. That win raised questions about the team’s ability to close out games when holding a big lead. The narrow win over Charlotte, the loss to Utah and the two-point victory over the Kings is a bit concerning, even for a team with the league’s best record.

The Lakers have been without Austin Reaves for the last four games and Luka Doncic’s shooting has come back to Earth, dropping from 40 percent from deep in his first 10 games to 13 percent over his last four. Things should get easier on Doncic once Reaves returns, but with or without the injured guard, the Lakers will have to solve some issues across the board before their schedule gets a bit tougher in December.