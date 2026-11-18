The Chicago White Sox continued to put pieces in place for what they believe is a continuation of last season’s 84 wins. The team returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2021. This week, the team took a step toward that goal in signing right-hander Dustin May to bolster a rotation in need of depth and talent. However, the team continues to avoid one crucial aspect of the process. The team lacks solidified starters. Instead, they rely on the dreaded “bullpen by committee.” Last season, ten different pitchers recorded a save for Chicago.

During his eight years as a member of the White Sox, catcher AJ Pierzynski established himself as both a sound player and an outspoken player. The latter trait transitioned into his current role as an analyst. The two-time All-Star sat down with Sox podcaster Josh Nelson to discuss the closer issue.

“Find me a team without an established closer that’s won a World Series.” @AJPierzynski12 questions if the White Sox are trying to be too cute in the bullpen… https://t.co/jBDcz2Xbg9 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 17, 2026

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

“As a White Sox fan, as someone that truly cares, you mentioned Will Venables said he doesn’t believe in a closer. Find me a team without an established closer that’s won a World Series.”

To some, the 2016 Cubs, who used the tandem of Aroldis Chapman and Hector Rondon to close games, didn’t have a single closer, using two to secure the title.

Southside Emergency

The White Sox somehow made the playoffs with arguably one of the worst bullpens in MLB. How else can you explain a team that blew 30 saves last season? On paper, Seranthony Dominguez and Grant Taylor served in that role, combining for 22 saves. Dominguez ended up in Seattle, leaving Taylor as the closer.

His 2.25 earned run average and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings do look impressive. However, the postseason told a completely different story. The 24-year-old struggled in the playoffs, walking five in 11 innings. Granted, Taylor does possess the arm talent to evolve into a closer, but the White Sox cannot exercise too much patience. Especially with the walks in high-leverage spots. Losing the strike zone in important games should concern management.

The White Sox are moving Grant Taylor to the rotation next season, while Hagen Smith will remain in a bullpen role for now, per GM Chris Getz. Chicago remains open to starting Smith in the future. (via @AdrianWhiteSox) https://t.co/y7cj9QrFyf — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) November 10, 2026

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

Medium Option

Former Miami Marlins closer Pete Fairbanks possesses the experience that Pierzynski wants to end games. Playing for the Marlins, who appear allergic to winning, doesn’t present big moments. Yet, Fairbanks did well, finishing with 19 saves.

He failed on just two opportunities. At 32, he probably wants long-term security and comfort. Spotrac belies that his market sits around $8 million. For a team with plenty of young talent under team control for the next half-decade, floating an offer to Fairbanks looks smart.

What does Pete Fairbanks market look like? – Elite Stuff

– Elite velo (97.2 mph)

– Great K-BB% (19.7%)

– Low SIERA (3.40)

– Cut-ride (Cubs) But..

– 6.31 ERA in ‘26

– 24% GB% (Down over 20%)

– 11.8% Barrel% (More than doubled) A gamble with huge upside / stuff at < $8 M AAV? https://t.co/GYxwzujcJx — Northside Soundtrack (@CHC_DataDrive) November 12, 2026

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

Big Ticket Item

Adrian Morejon is the name that sits atop the wish list for many MLB teams, and for good reason. First, a long-term contract to solidify the back end of the Chicago bullpen is possible, since he turns 28 in February. Morejon is a lights-out southpaw with elite stuff, which is the second and most significant factor.

While his ability to sit at 99 mph with his four-seamer and sinker jumps off the page, the kind of contact he forces matters more. Morejon ranks among the league leaders with an average exit velocity of 86.4 mph. Under those circumstances, you will see weak fly balls and flares and few well-struck balls leaving the bat. He will command elite closer money, something north of $15 million.

Adrián Morejón Declines Qualifying Offer From Padres https://t.co/eu86ZSiuZI https://t.co/ThyHTZfeEj — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) November 17, 2026

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

Next Step

In essence, the White Sox need to sort out the bullpen. With their ability to score runs with a young core group, employing an elite closer accelerates their timeline. Ultimately, the bullpen will dictate how far the White Sox go as a team.