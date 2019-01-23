How to Watch Davidson vs George Washington Basketball Online

The Davidson Wildcats will host the George Washington Colonials for an Atlantic 10 clash at John M. Belk Arena on Wednesday.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. While it won’t be broadcast nationally on television anywhere in the US, you can still watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or streaming device via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN (no cable required) that has exclusive coverage to dozens of college basketball games–and several other sports–every week.

You can start a free seven-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, all games — including Davidson vs GW — that are streamed on ESPN+ are also available to be watched afterwards on-demand via ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

Davidson vs George Washington Preview

The Wildcats bounced back from their first conference defeat of the season — a 61-60 road loss to St. Joseph’s — to thrash Richmond 75-62 at home, improving to 13-5 overall and 4-1 in A-10 play.

The Spiders had swept two-game series against Davidson in each of the previous two seasons.

“This was really nice,” junior guard Jon Axel Gudmundsson said, according to

The Charlotte Observer. “We had never beaten them in my time here.”

The Iceland native scored 12 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and recorded seven assists.

Davidson took a 25-point lead with just over six minutes remaining, but Richmond responded with an 11-0 run to put a scare into the Wildcats.

“We struggled in the last six minutes because our defense had three players in different (not their customary) positions,” Davidson head coach Bob McKillop said, per the Observer. “We’ve got to get them more reps at playing in different spots.”

Freshman guard Luke Frampton, who missed the 2017-18 season with a knee injury, led all scorers with 24 points. He went 8-of-15 from the field, with all his attempts coming from three-point range.

“I actually wasn’t doing well in practice,” Frampton said, per the Observer. “The coaches gave me confidence, though. They told me to do whatever I needed to do — whether it was passing or shooting. When the first one went in, it took off.”

The Colonials are 6-12 overall and 2-3 in A-10 play. Most recently, they overcame an early 18-point deficit against Duquesne, only to fall 91-85 in overtime.

“It really dug us in a hole not coming out the way we needed to come out with a sense of urgency and toughness,” George Washington head coach Maurice Joseph said, according to The GW Hatchet. “Obviously we got it back and ended up taking the lead and all that kind of stuff but the start was rough for us.”

Before falling to the Dukes, the Colonials defeat La Salle 59-56 despite turning the ball over 18 times.

They coughed the ball up just 10 times on the road against Duquesne, and just twice in the last 12 minutes of action.

But the Colonials missed their first seven field goals in the extra period as the Dukes built an eight-point lead.

“We needed to do a better job with ball security and getting the stop down the stretch and just biting down and whatever we need to do to win a game, we didn’t quite do that,” Joseph said, per the Hatchet. “So disappointing loss, I thought we played well enough in the second half to come back and win this game.”