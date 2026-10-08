Bengals-Dolphins Game Faces Weather Concerns as Hurricane Isaias Approaches

The Cincinnati Bengals could be facing more than just the Miami Dolphins when they head to South Florida for Sunday’s matchup.

With Hurricane Isaias approaching the Gulf Coast, weather conditions across the Southeast are becoming a growing concern ahead of this weekend’s slate of football games.

While Miami is not currently projected to take a direct hit from the hurricane, rain and thunderstorms remain possible around Sunday’s game at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Weather Channel specifically identified Bengals-Dolphins as one of several NFL matchups where fans should prepare for potentially wet conditions.

The report comes as Isaias continues strengthening ahead of its expected arrival along the northern Gulf Coast late Friday or early Saturday.

For Cincinnati, which is looking to recover from consecutive losses, the prospect of challenging weather adds another potential wrinkle to an already important game.

Hurricane Isaias Raises Weather Concerns for Bengals-Dolphins

Hurricane Isaias has become the first hurricane of the 2026 Atlantic season, bringing concerns about dangerous winds, heavy rainfall and flooding to parts of the Gulf Coast.

According to the National Hurricane Center’s Thursday forecast, the hurricane is expected to continue strengthening as it approaches the northern Gulf Coast.

While the storm is projected to make landfall well north of Miami, the Dolphins’ matchup with Cincinnati is still among the games facing potentially wet conditions this weekend.

The Weather Channel published an updated report Thursday discussing how the hurricane and associated weather patterns could affect college football games Saturday and NFL matchups Sunday.

Cincinnati’s matchup with the Dolphins in Miami was among the eight games listed in the report.

The report recommended that fans bring their raincoats and monitor storms in the area. As of now, there are no reports of hurricane-force winds or any potential postponement of the Bengals game.

With the Bengals in a bit of a backslide, losing their last two games to Pittsburgh and Jacksonville, this game in Miami is very important to getting their season back on track.

Bengals Looking to Bounce Back Against Dolphins

The Bengals and Dolphins are scheduled to meet Sunday, October 11, at 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Current forecasts suggest warm, humid conditions with the possibility of scattered thunderstorms throughout the day.

According to NFLWeather, Sunday’s kickoff forecast calls for temperatures around 89 degrees, with a 27% chance of precipitation and winds around 12 mph.

Weather concerns are the last thing that the Bengals need as they look to end their losing streak. The team is dealing with a myriad of injuries, including to their star WRs Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

The absence of one or both of those receivers will already make things more difficult for quarterback Joe Burrow. Add in potential weather implications and the task only gets more challenging.

Generally, rainy and potentially windy conditions would favor the running game. Cincinnati has struggled to get that going so far, coming off a season’s worst performance against Jacksonville, where they only mustered 17 yards on carries by running backs.

Quarterback Joe Burrow has not given up on the under center approach just yet, however. During the offseason, going under center was supposed to allow the team to be more versatile and open up the running game. Through four games in 2026, the results haven’t been very encouraging.

Burrow and the Bengals will look to establish some more balance in a game where rainy conditions could become part of the story.