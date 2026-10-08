New York Yankees Trade Pitch Lands $105 Million All-Star Infielder for Will Warren, 2 Prospects

The New York Yankees season is officially over, which means the offseason is now, which also means it’s speculation & rumors season.

As the Yankees look to shake things up this offseason, expect a lot of change to take place, which could mean some meaningful trades,

Among the Yankees’ biggest needs across the diamond, a quality, durable, productive infielder might be at the top of the list, especially if Jazz Chisholm Jr. is going to walk.

A recent trade pitch by FanSided.com’s Chris Lander suggests the Yankees go after Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte in a blockbuster trade.

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Is It Worth Trading for Ketel Marte?

The Yankees didn’t get much production out of their third baseman or second baseman at the plate this season, which is why the speculation will be at an all-time high for the Yankees to improve in those areas.

While there’s a variety of free agents that New York may also want to consider, trading for a multi-time All-Star like Ketel Marte also makes sense.

Landers proposes that the Yankees surrender starter Will Warren and prospect Elmer Rodriguez and Core Jackson. Here is what Landers wrote about the package:

“This package would certainly qualify. Warren has settled in as a perfectly respectable No. 4 starter, with real room for growth beyond that. He’s cracked 150 innings in each of the last two seasons, and he’s under team control through 2030. Rodriguez has lost some of his prospect shine, but he also has No. 3 or 4 upside and is ready to compete for a big-league rotation spot right away — something the D-backs desperately need considering how barren their pitching depth is right now. Jackson faces real hit tool questions, but he’s a solid defender on the left side of the infield who has plenty of tools to work with for an Arizona staff that’s had some success in that area recently.”

In 2026, Ketel Marte batted .277 with 22 home runs, 31 doubles, and an OPS+ of 107. He is tied to a six-year, $105 million contract that runs through the 2030 season.

A lot of MLB insiders feel that this offseason could be the straw that broke the camel’s back in Marte’s ongoing trade speculation.

Is it worth trading for Marte? It’s unclear how he would fit in the Yankees’ clubhouse, but he’s certainly an offensive upgrade over pretty much every Yankees infielder (aside from Ben Rice).

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