How to Watch Kamala Harris Iowa Town Hall Online Without Cable

Kamala Harris, the California senator and presidential hopeful, is heading to Iowa today to field questions from voters as she takes part in a town hall hosted by CNN’s Jake Tapper and filmed live from Drake University in Des Moines. This will be Harris’s first visit to Iowa since she announced her candidacy on January 21, and tonight’s town hall is likely to be closely watched as Harris presents herself to Iowa caucus goers, a key group in presidential primaries.

The town hall is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET (9 p.m. CT/7 p.m. PT) and will be broadcast on CNN. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the town hall on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

CNN is one of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the town hall on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch the show up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CNN.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

CNN is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages.

You can start a free 7-day trial of either package right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Kamala Harris Iowa Town Hall Preview

A recent Des Moines Register poll showed Kamala Harris struggling to make headway in the state of Iowa, with only five percent of likely Democratic caucus-goers naming her as their top pick for the Democratic nomination. The December poll put Harris in fifth place among possible Democratic presidential contenders, behind Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, former vice president Joe Biden, former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Harris formally kicked off her presidential campaign with a rally in her hometown of Oakland, California on Sunday. Her campaign told the Des Moines register that Harris is “looking forward” to making Iowa the first stop of her presidential campaign. “Senator Harris loved meeting with Iowans and hearing their ideas while she was in Iowa campaigning for Democrats up and down the ticket in October,” campaign communications director Lily Adams said in a statement. “She’s excited to continue those conversations by making Iowa her first stop after she launches the campaign in Oakland.”

Harris is a California Democrat with a natural following in her home state; her campaign is confident about her chances of winning the state in the Democratic primary. “We think it’s really, really hard to compete with her in California,” one adviser told Politico. The campaign is also cautiously optimistic about Harris’s chances in the key primary states of North and South Carolina. But some political watchers are wondering whether Harris can also appeal to voters in America’s heartland. That’s why tonight’s town hall, where Harris will be fielding questions from Iowa voters, may be an early test of Harris’s chances in the midwest — and an indication of her chances in the national race.

Harris’ campaign staffers are talking up her chances in the Hawkeye state, and a number of advisers told Politico that they are confident about her chances. They pointed out that after all, Barack Obama won the state back in 2008 — and in fact, Harris was part of the team campaigning for Obama in Iowa that year. Staffers also pointed to Harris’s success in winning over white progressive voters in California. If she can do the same thing with white progressive voters in Iowa, they say, then she’ll be competitive in the state.

On Monday, ahead of the CNN town hall, Harris announced that she was appointing Deidre DeJear to be her campaign chair in Iowa. She also said she was naming Will Dubbs, a veteran of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, to be her Iowa state director. Back in October, Harris campaigned on behalf of DeJear, who ran an ultimately unsuccessful campaign for Iowa Secretary of State against the Republican incumbent, Paul Pate. DeJear, the first African-American candidate to be nominated by a major political party for statewide office in Iowa, was reportedly being courted by other 2020 hopefuls who wanted her help in Iowa. Recently, she appeared on a stage with Elizabeth Warren when the Massachusetts senator visited Iowa. But on Monday, DeJear released the following statement to explain why she chose to work with Kamala Harris:

“I believe in her vision for a country that has an economy that works for working people, and she has shown she is the best candidate to lead our country towards a stronger future. On a personal note, I believe in the idea of iron sharpening iron, women helping women, by supporting their journey. Kamala Harris has been one of those women for me.”