How to Watch UNC vs NC State Basketball Online Without Cable

The No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels will visit the No. 15 North Carolina State Wolfpack at PNC Arena on Tuesday.

UNC vs NC State Preview

Following a 3-3 stretch, the 11-3 Tar Heels have won three consecutive games by a combined 67 points. Most recently, they blasted Pittsburgh 85-60 on the road behind 22 points and three assists from freshman guard Coby White.

UNC went on a 16-0 run during the first half of their ACC opener and never looked back.

“I just think we locked down on defense,” White said, according to the Associated Press. “We got out in transition and we ran our sets and we just played harder and with a lot of effort.”

Senior forward Luke Maye grabbed a game-high 11 boards to go with his 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting and two blocks. Senior wing Cameron Johnson scored 15 to go with nine rebounds, four assists, and a steal.

“I just feel like I’m a little better overall physically, a little more fine-tuned,” Johnson said, per AP. “As I keep getting older, I keep getting a little better and more experienced, so I feel like that’s all added up for me.”

Garrison Brooks, a sophomore forward, stuffed the stat sheet: nine points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks.

“Looking at Garrison Brooks’ line … he’s really good for our team,” Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams said, according to The Daily Tar Heel. “He doesn’t have to have the ball all the time, he doesn’t have to shoot all the time, but he’s really good for our team and those are good minutes from him today.”

Last season, UNC and NC State traded wins on each other’s home floor. The Wolfpack won 95-91 in overtime at the Dean Smith Center in January; two weeks later, the Tar Heels won 96-89 at PNC Arena behind 33 points and 17 rebounds form Maye.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for him,” Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts said, according to the Technician. “He’s a guy who came in more as a walk-on and has established himself as a really good ACC player, and we respect his game and hopefully our guys are up for the challenge.”

The 13-1 Wolfpack have won eight straight since falling to Wisconsin on the road. In their first game of ACC play, NC State overcame a 10-point deficit in the second half to top Miami 87-82 on the road.

“Definitely a game to build on,” junior guard Markell Johnson said, according to the Associated Press. “Being down 10 on the road to come back and win is big. We feel like we can come back from anything.”

Johnson came off the bench to lead his squad with 20 points on 6-of-8 shooting.

“I’ve challenged Markell in many ways because we need his leadership,” Keatts told the Technician of Johnson. “He’s had some big moments early in our season where he just took over the game and we need him to be that guy.”