How to Watch Academy Awards 2019 Without Cable

Its once again time for the stars to shine on entertainment’s most important stage, as the best achievements in film in 2018 will recognized at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday.

The 2019 Oscars are scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET (with coverage of the Red Carpet starting at 6:30 p.m. ET) and will be televised on ABC. But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial right here (select “Start Streaming” in the upper-right corner), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now comes with included cloud DVR.

2019 Academy Awards Preview

There are eight films up for the Oscar of “Best Picture,” otherwise known as the most prestigious award in the business of film-making: Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, Green Book, Roma, A Star is Born and Vice.

Among those, Roma is expected to have a very busy–and very successful–night.

The Alfonso Cuarón-directed film is not only tied for the most nominations at 10, but it’s considered the odds-on favorite in several of those categories, including “Best Picture,” “Best Director” (Cuarón) and “Best Cinematography.”

Of course, Roma even made history before the Academy Awards began, as 25-year-old Yalitza Aparicio became the first indigenous woman to earn a nomination for best actress.

“I’m so proud,” she said. “I’m showing off the diversity we have in Mexico. I’m representing this community that is extremely talented but sometimes, we don’t notice them. I feel this responsibility because I feel the need to represent them in the right form that they deserve.”

The Favourite, which equaled Roma’s show-leading 10 nominations, is considered the favorite for “Best Original Screenplay” (Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara) and “Best Costume Design” (Sandy Powell). It has also legitimate contenders in the “Best Picture”, “Best Actress” (Olivia Coleman) and “Best Supporting Actress” (both Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone) categories.

Up next on the nomination list, A Star is Born and Vice brought in eight apiece, Black Panther picked up seven, BlacKkKlansman tallied six, Bohemian Rhapsody and Green Book both received five, First Man and Mary Poppins Returns got four, and three went to each of The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Cold War and If Beale Street Could Talk.

The Wife got just one nomination, but it’s an important one. The legendary Glenn Close is 0-for-6 in previous Academy Awards nominations, but she is expected to put an end to that dubious streak and win best actress after capturing a win at the Golden Globes last month.

“I’ve been in this business for 44 years,” she said. “And to still be out there, doing work that people pay attention to, that’s a big deal for me. You want to stay relevant, and you certainly don’t want to bore people, let alone yourself.”

Amy Adams also has an opportunity to put an end to her own Oscar-less streak, as she’s been nominated five previous times without a win. She’s up for best supporting actress for her role as Lynne Cheney in Vice, but she’s in a tough position up against Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk), who beat out Adams at the Golden Globes.